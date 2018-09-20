Stormont Vail Achieves Third Consecutive Magnet® Recognition

(Topeka, Kansas, Sept. 20, 2018) – Stormont Vail Health has attained a third consecutive Magnet® recognition as part of the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program®. This voluntary credentialing program for health care organizations recognizes excellence in nursing. This credential is the highest honor an organization can receive for professional nursing practice. Only about three percent of hospitals receive the designation three or more times.

“Attaining a Magnet designation, the gold standard for nursing programs, is proof of the excellent care our team members deliver every day,” said Carol Perry, MSM, BSN, RN, FACHE, vice president and chief nursing officer. “We take pride in this designation, and thank our team for their contributions to it. It validates the excellence of our care team and shows the robust health of Stormont Vail.”

Magnet recognition has become the gold standard for nursing excellence, with a select group of only 485 U.S. health care organizations receiving the designation out of more than 6,000. Magnet recognition aids with recruiting and retaining nurses, physicians and specialists. For patients, quality outcomes are higher at Magnet facilities. Fall rates in Magnet hospitals are lower than in non-Magnet facilities and patients have lower odds of mortality or failure to rescue (death of surgical patient with complications).

To achieve initial Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leadership and staff. The process begins with the submission of an electronic application, followed by written documentation demonstrating qualitative and quantitative evidence regarding patient care and outcomes. If scores from the written documentation fall within a range of excellence, an on-site visit will occur to thoroughly assess the applicant. After the onsite review process, the Commission on Magnet will review the completed appraisal report and vote to determine whether Magnet recognition will be granted.

An organization seeking to reapply for Magnet recognition must provide documented evidence of how Magnet concepts, performance, and quality were sustained and improved over the four-year period since the hospital received its initial recognition. In particular, the Magnet model is designed to provide a framework for nursing practice, research, and measurement of outcomes. Through this framework, ANCC can assess applicants across a number of components and dimensions to gauge an organization’s nursing excellence. The foundation of this model is composed of various elements deemed essential to delivering superior patient care. These include the quality of nursing leadership and coordination and collaboration across specialties, as well as processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care. Magnet recognition has been shown to provide specific benefits to hospitals and their communities, such as:

Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help, and receipt of discharge information

Higher job satisfaction among nurses

Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave position

Being recognized as a Magnet facility for the third time is a great achievement for Stormont Vailas it continues to proudly belong to the Magnet community. Stormont Vail Healthwas initially designated a Magnet hospital in 2009, then again in 2014. Hospitals must reapply for Magnet recognition every four years based on adherence to Magnet concepts and demonstrated improvements in patient care and quality.

About Stormont Vail Health:

Stormont Vail Health is a nonprofit integrated health system that has been serving the health care needs of Kansas for more than 130 years. It is composed of Stormont Vail Hospital, a 586-bed acute care hospital, and Cotton O’Neil Clinic, a multi-specialty physician group with more than 400 providers, which includes over 250 physicians. Nearly 5,000 employees provide care and support services for patients in the hospital and 35 other locations, including the Cotton O’Neil Heart Center, Cancer Center, Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, Digestive Health Center, Pediatrics clinics and 10 regional primary care clinics. Stormont Vail Health is committed to its mission of improving the health of the community by being a national leader in providing compassionate, high-quality and efficient integrated care through collaboration that results in a healthier community.

About ANCC’s Magnet Recognition Program:

The Magnet Recognition Program — administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization in the world — identifies health care organizations that provide the very best in nursing care and professionalism in nursing practice. The Magnet Recognition Program serves as the gold standard for nursing excellence and provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality of care. For more information about the Magnet Recognition Program and current statistics, visit www.nursecredentialing.org/magnet.