Stormont Vail Health and Manhattan Surgical Hospital announce new partnership

(Topeka, Kansas, Feb. 1, 2019) – Opportunities to improve community health are central to a new partnership agreement between Stormont Vail Health and Manhattan Surgical Hospital. The Kansas health care entities have signed a letter of intent to partner in which Stormont Vail Health will be a minority owner in Manhattan Surgical Hospital, LLC, and will work with Manhattan Surgical Hospital to strengthen health care services in Manhattan and the surrounding area. The transaction is expected to be finalized over the next 90 days.

Manhattan Surgical Hospital is a physician-owned surgical hospital that opened in 2001. Chairman of the Board Jamie McAtee, M.D., said the partnership will focus on strengthening current services and bringing new services to the community. “Manhattan Surgical Hospital and its physician partners are excited about this new partnership. We look forward to the work ahead with Stormont Vail Health and the increased opportunities to enhance and expand high-quality care to our patients, and to the Flint Hills region,” said Dr. McAtee, Chairman of the Manhattan Surgical Hospital Board.

In 2012, Stormont Vail first expanded into Manhattan with an investment in Medical Associates of Manhattan, now Cotton O’Neil Manhattan. “With Cotton O’Neil clinics in Manhattan and Wamego, we have continued to expand our services and recruit providers to meet the growing needs of Riley and Pottawatomie Counties,” said Randy Peterson, President and CEO of Stormont Vail Health. “This partnership is the next step in our plan to support our patients and the community by expanding care delivery in Manhattan. This will include developing a new medical office space and recruiting additional providers.”

Scott Coonrod, M.D., Cotton O’Neil Internal Medicine, said the partnership makes sense for a growing Manhattan. “The Manhattan Surgical Hospital has an excellent reputation and has been an integral part of the medical community for almost 20 years,” Coonrod said. “The opportunity to partner with the hospital and through that partnership, collaborate with several physician groups, further strengthens health care here in Manhattan which benefits our patients.”

About Manhattan Surgical Hospital: