Stormont Vail Health and Manhattan Surgical Hospital announce new partnership

(Topeka, Kansas, Feb. 1, 2019) – Opportunities to improve community health are central to a new partnership agreement between Stormont Vail Health and Manhattan Surgical Hospital. The Kansas health care entities have signed a letter of intent to partner in which Stormont Vail Health will be a minority owner in Manhattan Surgical Hospital, LLC, and will work with Manhattan Surgical Hospital to strengthen health care services in Manhattan and the surrounding area. The transaction is expected to be finalized over the next 90 days.
Manhattan Surgical Hospital is a physician-owned surgical hospital that opened in 2001. Chairman of the Board Jamie McAtee, M.D., said the partnership will focus on strengthening current services and bringing new services to the community. “Manhattan Surgical Hospital and its physician partners are excited about this new partnership. We look forward to the work ahead with Stormont Vail Health and the increased opportunities to enhance and expand high-quality care to our patients, and to the Flint Hills region,” said Dr. McAtee, Chairman of the Manhattan Surgical Hospital Board.
In 2012, Stormont Vail first expanded into Manhattan with an investment in Medical Associates of Manhattan, now Cotton O’Neil Manhattan. “With Cotton O’Neil clinics in Manhattan and Wamego, we have continued to expand our services and recruit providers to meet the growing needs of Riley and Pottawatomie Counties,” said Randy Peterson, President and CEO of Stormont Vail Health. “This partnership is the next step in our plan to support our patients and the community by expanding care delivery in Manhattan. This will include developing a new medical office space and recruiting additional providers.”
Scott Coonrod, M.D., Cotton O’Neil Internal Medicine, said the partnership makes sense for a growing Manhattan. “The Manhattan Surgical Hospital has an excellent reputation and has been an integral part of the medical community for almost 20 years,” Coonrod said. “The opportunity to partner with the hospital and through that partnership, collaborate with several physician groups, further strengthens health care here in Manhattan which benefits our patients.”
About Manhattan Surgical Hospital:
Manhattan Surgical Hospital is a physician-owned surgical hospital that opened in Manhattan, Kansas, in 2001. The facility comprises six operating rooms, 13 inpatient rooms, three endoscopy suites and five pain-management treatment rooms. Surgical services offered at the facility include Ear, Nose and Throat, Gastroenterology, General Surgery, Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Podiatry and Urology. Manhattan Surgical Hospital also owns the Central Kansas Cancer Center, a free-standing Radiation Oncology center located in the same building as Cotton O’Neil Manhattan. They also employ three primary care providers through Blue River Family Medicine and a radiation oncologist.
About Stormont Vail Health: Stormont Vail Health is a nonprofit integrated health system that has been serving the health care needs of Kansas for more than 130 years. It is composed of Stormont Vail Hospital, a 586-bed acute care hospital, and Cotton O’Neil Clinic, a multi-specialty physician group with more than 500 providers, which includes more than 250 physicians. Nearly 5,100 employees provide care and support services for patients in the hospital and 35 other locations, including the Cotton O’Neil Heart Center, Cancer Center, Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, Digestive Health Center, Pediatrics clinics and 10 regional primary care clinics. Stormont Vail Health is committed to its mission of improving the health of the community by being a national leader in providing compassionate, high-quality and efficient integrated care through collaboration that results in a healthier community.