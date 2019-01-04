Stormont Vail Health Announces New Chief Medical Officer

Stormont Vail Health announced that Kevin Dishman, M.D., has accepted the position of senior vice president and chief medical officer for Stormont Vail Health. In addition, the CMO serves as the president of the medical services division medical staff.

“Dr. Dishman exemplifies a servant leader through collaboration, transparency, and accountability,” Robert Kenagy, M.D., current chief medical officer and future chief executive officer, said. “An important ingredient of our success as an organization is physician leadership, and Dr. Dishman has been at the front with both excellence and compassion in clinical care and his passionate spirit for all things Stormont.”

Dr. Dishman joined Stormont Vail in 2000 as a hospitalist, serving in many leadership roles, including as current vice president of acute care services. Dr. Dishman received his Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Missouri School of Medicine, Columbia, Missouri, in 1993. He completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, in 1996. He is currently working on his Master of Health Administration from Baker University.

“I’m honored and proud to have been selected as the future chief medical officer of Stormont Vail,” Dishman said. “Our physician group has grown to more than 250 physicians, many that I’ve worked with over my time here at Stormont Vail. I look forward to working with them to further improve the health of our community.”