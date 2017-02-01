Stormont Vail Health Chief Human Resources Officer to Retire in 2017

(Topeka, Kan., Jan. 30, 2017) ­– Bernard H. Becker, SPHR(L), SHRM-SCP, vice president and chief human resources officer at Stormont Vail Health, has announced his intent to retire before October 2017. Becker oversees Recruitment, Compensation & Benefits, Employee Relations, Employee Health, Education & Staff Development, Medical Education, the Stauffer Health Sciences Library, Spiritual Care, Volunteer Services & Auxiliary and the child care center.

“While I am sad to be leaving an organization I’m so proud of, I am also excited to spend more time with my wife Barb and our family,” Becker said.

Becker has been a part of Stormont Vail Health for more than 19 years. He joined Stormont Vail from 1980-1983 as the assistant director of personnel. He re-joined the system in 2001 as the vice president of Human Resources, later changing titles to vice president and chief human resources officer.

“Bernie has been a great leader for Stormont Vail Health, contributing to our growth,” said Randy Peterson, president and chief executive officer. “During his tenure we’ve grown from about 2,500 employees to more than 4,800.”

Becker has almost 40 years of human resources experience and has served as the chief human resources officer for multiple hospitals and health care systems in Michigan and Missouri. Additionally, Becker worked for three years as vice president and a consultant for a national health care human resources and labor relations firm. Born and raised in Kanas City and a Vietnam War-era U.S. Army veteran, Becker has a bachelor’s degree in Personnel Administration and Psychology from the University of Kansas and a master’s degree in Personnel Management from Central Michigan University.

A retirement reception will be announced at a later date. Stormont Vail Health is conducting a nationwide search for Becker’s replacement.

