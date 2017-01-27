Strategic Operational Realignment and Additional Staff Hiring Underway at the New Heartland Park

Topeka, KS (January 27, 2017) – With all operational indicators pointing to positive results for the New Heartland Park Topeka, a strategic operational realignment and additional staffing is underway to prepare for the explosion of growth. “It’s no secret we are growing at a record pace” says Scott Gardner, President and General Manager of the New Heartland Park Topeka. “With this growth, we are moving forward operationally to be even better prepared for the future.”

This fall, Heartland Park Topeka completed a complete repave of the 2.5-mile championship-caliber road course and pit road and has added a full slate of events scheduled for that venue in 2017. In addition, Menards, the popular home improvement retailer, has been named as the title sponsor of the NHRA Heartland Nationals as well as Minties Pet Treats as the presenting sponsor. Both arrangements are major indicators of the direction the diverse motorsports facility is moving.

Heartland Park Topeka which opened in 1989, will now have the largest expansion of events ever to be presented with five separate venues in operation. Events will be contested on the drag strip, road course, motocross, dirt oval and autocross pad throughout 2017. In addition, events conducted outside of those venues at HPT include Hare-Scramble, Rallycross and drift