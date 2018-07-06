Strengths Coaching Business Opens in Topeka, Workshop Offered July 30

O’Shea Strengths Coaching offers development trainings to help individuals and businesses integrate talent findings from the CliftonStrengths assessment and create a long term corporate culture with a thriving well-being, increased productivity and high levels of engagement.

“Gallup shows measurable outcomes from CliftonStrengths application including: increases in profitability and employee and customer engagement, as well as decreases in turnover,” said Kristen Brunkow O’Shea, a professional facilitator in Topeka and former executive director of Heartland Visioning. “About 90 percent of Fortune 500 companies use CliftonStrengths.”

O’Shea first began working with this development tool during her undergraduate experience at Kansas State University. In 2011, a donor provided funding for every incoming student at the university to receive a Gallup CliftonStrengths access code.

“The mission then was for K-State faculty, staff and student leaders to be responsible for helping undergraduate students develop their strengths to increase retention, engagement, and well-being.” Mike Finnegan, assistant professor at K-State’s Staley School of Leadership Studies, said. “Kristen pioneered the CliftonStrengths for students at Kansas State University.”

“Today, Kansas State University is one of the most successful campuses out of 700 across the country to implement the program and they continue to see measurable results,” O’Shea said.

Gallup recently published its new book Strengths for Students, and the introduction features O’Shea and her transformative impact at K-State. She will also provide a keynote address at the international Gallup CliftonStrengths summit in Omaha, Nebraska on July 17.

O’Shea is pursuing a master’s degree in education focused on positive coaching psychology and believes that “individuals can focus on their areas of greatest potential through their strengths as oppose to weaknesses. Furthermore, companies that invest in helping employees discover and leverage their talents can reap bottom-line benefits and create more effective, happier teams.”

Interested individuals can uncover their strengths at O’Shea’s July 30 workshop, sponsored by the Washburn Small Business Development Center and Entrepreneurial, Minority and Small Business Development.

The workshop costs $35 and includes a CliftonStrengths access code, StrengthsFinder 2.0 e-book, lunch and training. The event, located at the Washburn Small Business Development Center, 120 SE 6th Ave., begins at 11:30 a.m. and concludes at 1 p.m. Register online at http://bit.ly/WSBDCstrengths.