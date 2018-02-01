Stuff the Bus Community Participation Needed to Fill Topeka Metro Buses

Topeka Metro and the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) 1360 are reaching out to the Topeka community to Stuff the Bus with non-perishable food items to benefit Project Topeka, the community food drive to defeat hunger.

When: Saturday, February 3rd from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm

Where: Dillons Parking Lot – 21st & Fairlawn, 5311 SW 22nd Place

Volunteers from the ATU 1360 will be on hand to accept donations and load them onto a Topeka Metro bus at the Dillons Store at Fairlawn Plaza. Shoppers are encouraged to donate nonperishable food items to be distributed through Project Topeka.

“The collaboration between Topeka Metro and Project Topeka has been in place for many years,” said Topeka Metro General Manger Susan Duffy. “It is a small gesture that has a big impact on people in our community in need. We thank all who generously donate. We are also grateful to Dillons Stores, who have been a great partner in this endeavor.”

Last year, Stuff the Bus collected 1,365 pounds of food. As always, 100% of the food collected stays in Topeka and Shawnee County.