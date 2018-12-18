Take Your Business to the Next Level! Apply for SBA’s 2019 Emerging Leaders Program today

Business owners or chief executives interested in developing a strategic growth plan for their business should apply for this program scheduled to begin in April 2019!

The SBA’s Emerging Leaders is a seven month program designed for business owners to create a three-year strategic growth action plan for their firms. The curriculum of the program is based on the StreetWise MBA developed by Interise and Boston University. Emerging Leaders is for existing businesses over three years old, with annual revenues between $250k and $10 million.

Each member of the class will develop a 3 to 5 year growth action plan for their business. While this program is offered at no financial cost, each participant must invest the time attend all 13 sessions to complete the program.

Interested? Complete this simple, online application today: http://www.interise.org/ sbaemergingleaders

The deadline to apply for the 2019 class is March 1, 2019.