Taking on Opioids

While the “Opioid Crisis” has taken center stage on a national scale, the impact on Kansas is not as dramatic. In 2015, there were only 150 deaths related to opioid misuse. However, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation saw heroin importation increase 36 percent in that same year.

Topeka may also be ahead of the curve when it comes to opioid misuse prevention. With pharmacies using a statewide prescription drug tracking system, local physicians working to set opioid prescribing and monitoring protocols, and addiction treatment facilities providing programs to keep people drug free, Topeka is taking opioids head on.