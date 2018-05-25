Tax 101: 2018 Implications for your Business

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by Congress last December is the most sweeping federal tax reform measure in more than 30 years and brings with it historic changes to our country’s tax laws. These changes impact every taxpayer, from individuals to businesses to trusts and estates. Kansas tax codes also are affected. Provisions take effect beginning in 2018. Attend this program to learn how you and your company will be affected by these changes now and in the future. Topics will include:

Key provisions of the new tax law applicable to corporations and individuals

Corporate rate reduction and special rules for rate changes

The new 20 percent deduction of qualified business income available to sole proprietors, S corporations and partnerships

Explain new limitations on non-passive pass-through losses

Identify new considerations for choice of entity and conversion to/from being taxed as a C corporation

Event Information:

Overland Park, KS – Presented by CBIZ

June 20 – 8:30-10 AM – Hosted by WaterFront Wealth, 6711 W. 121st St.

Topeka, KS – Presented by CBIZ

June 20 – 4-5:30 PM – Kansas Chamber Office, 835 SW Topeka BLVD

Wichita, KS – Presented by BKD

June 27 – 8:30-10 AM – BKD Office, 1551 N. Waterfront Parkway

CLICK HERE to register.