Team Envista Cares for Local Organizations

Envista Credit Union is celebrating International Credit Union Week (ICU Week), October 16-20, by providing a half day of volunteer time to every employee to use to help three local non-profit organizations:

Habitat for Humanity, Helping Hands Humane Society, and Harvesters. Collectively, Envista employees are volunteering 288.5 hours of time, an approximate contribution of $5,684.32.

“Envista values honoring the individual and finding a way to help,” said Tara Dimick, senior vice president of business development. “During ICU Week, the staff will get the opportunity to show our members and the community our appreciation and support.”

Team Envista will be giving time to Helping Hands Humane Society, building homes for families with Habitat for Humanity and packaging donated food and household supplies with Harvesters.

MEDIA IS WELCOME TO ATTEND:

Monday, October 16 Helping Hands Humane Society 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 17 Habitat for Humanity 8:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-4 p.m.

Wednesday, October 18 Habitat for Humanity 8:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-4 p.m.

Thursday, October 19 Habitat for Humanity 8:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-4 p.m.

Friday, October 20 Harvesters 9-11 a.m.

Envista, along with 56,000 credit unions around the world, will celebrate International Credit Union Week (October 16-20, 2017) and International Credit Union Day (October 19), and the philosophy and achievements of the credit union movement.

Envista is a full service not-for-profit financial institution established in 1957 to provide members quality products and services to achieve their financial goals. Envista currently has more than $350 million in assets and serves more than 40,000 Kansans with offices in Topeka, Lawrence and Hutchinson. For more information call 785-228-0149 or

visit www.envistacu.com.