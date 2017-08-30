Research, public input, and a diverse steering committee led to the determination of a strategic framework that organizes the range of efforts and initiatives that Topeka/Shawnee County will advance in the coming years to become a more prosperous and successful place. The project is being funded by the Topeka Community Foundation, GO Topeka, Heartland Visioning, Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library, and United Way of Greater Topeka.

The 5 Pillars of Momentum 2022

The entire plan is available at www.topekashawneecountystrategy.com.