The customer journey starts with your employee journey

Written by Martha Bartlett Piland

Marketers are spending a lot of time talking about the customer journey. We’re not hearing the same talk about the employee journey, and that’s a shame. Because the customer journey with your brand will be bumpy at best if the employee journey isn’t thoughtfully mapped out and put into action first.

There are different models of the customer journey, but most identify similar steps along the path:

Awareness Interest Research Consider Buy Reinforce Evangelize

If you think about your internal audiences as customers—and you should—then these same steps should apply to them.

Here are 3 things you can give employees to ensure their journey gets to the “evangelize” stage much faster:

Communicate your brand’s Purpose—and its Why—throughout all internal communications. Model your Purpose: demonstrate daily how employees should act to help fulfill the Purpose with each other, as well as with customers. Measure against your Purpose: recruitment, employee evaluations, bonus structures and goals should all contain metrics that point back to what you say you’re about.

What’s your purpose? For example, if you’re selling adventure and discovery to customers, do you offer that to employees, too? If not, you likely have a hollow brand promise to both your employees and your external customers. Make sure your employees are glad they’re on your bus.

If you’re not doing these things, don’t read any further. GO. Right now and get started. Employee evangelists offer what’s critical to your success:

attracting other outstanding employees to come work in your organization

proving incredible value and experience to customers

bringing new ideas and innovations to your business

driving more revenue and profit to your bottom line

Like external customers, your employees are on a journey with you. Where are you leading them?