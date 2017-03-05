The Great Outdoors

By RYAN BRINKER

Photos by ADAM COLE

Several businesses in Topeka pride themselves on services and experiences with an emphasis on the outdoors. Many business-minded individuals have gone to great lengths to ensure that people in Topeka and the surrounding area have an opportunity to explore the nature around us.

LIVING

For those of you who would live outdoors if the Kansas weather would allow it, the following Topeka companies make it their business to help you create outdoor spaces that make you feel at home.

Pools & Spas: DeVaders Pools & Spas

Docks & Lifts: CWC Outdoors

Hardscapes: Hardscapes of Kansas

RECREATION

For people who want to venture past their own backyards to enjoy the outdoors, several Topeka businesses offer games to play, powerful toys and the ultimate hunting experience.

Games to Play: GreatLIFE

Powerful Toys: Cycle Zone

Ultimate Hunt: Ravenwood Lodge

ADVENTURE

For those of you who want to catch the big one, shoot the rapids or get a little dirty, three Topeka businesses will help you experience the thrill of an outdoor adventure.

A Fish Tale: Catdaddy’s Catfishing Adventures

With A Paddle: Kaw Valley Canoe Rental

Dirty Girl: Dirty Girl Adventures