The Heart of the Entrepreneur: Paradise Donuts

“I started investigating doing the donuts. I found a couple of different products. Paradise was one of the best products on the market. I went with that, and here we are,” Berry said.

Aside from a delicious donut, Berry liked the business model that Paradise offered. It was not as restrictive as a regular franchise. Paradise has a product that has been around since 1967 with 167 stores across the country. However, the company does not require an ongoing royalty fee. The only obligation Berry has is to use the product.

“I wanted something that meant I was more in control of my own business,” Berry said. “You can pay to use their name, since they are a branded name. I chose to use the Paradise name because I liked the name and logo.”

He also knew that although he liked the idea of selling good donuts, he had never made one before in his life. Partnering with Paradise came with excellent training on the products.

“They gave me a five-day training, and on that sixth day we opened. We’ve been going strong ever since,” Berry said.

BUSINESS CHALLENGES

The donut business is not without its challenges. The hardest thing is finding employees willing to work overnight. They start at midnight and make the donuts fresh every morning. The shop is open from 6 a.m. to noon.

The other challenge is getting people to find the donut shop. Paradise Donuts is located on 6th Street just south of Potwin across from The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus.