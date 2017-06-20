THE KERN GROUP OF LAWRENCE KANSAS HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED FOR INDUSTRY EXCELLENCE

Lawrence Kansas, June 14, 2017: The Kern Group has been be recognized as one of the best advertising agencies in Kansas City Area for 2017 by Expertise.com. One hundred and twenty-three advertising agencies were considered by Expertise.com. The Kern Group was named one of the Top 20 best advertising agencies based on specific criteria using in-house software by Expertise.com.

The criteria used for choosing the best Kansas City area advertising agencies is as listed below:

REPUTATION:

A history of delighted customers as a signal of outstanding service.

CREDIBILITY:

Building customer confidence with licensing, industry accreditations, and awards.

EXPERIENCE:

Masters of their craft, based on years of practical experience and education.

AVAILABILITY:

Consistently approachable and responsive, so customers never feel ignored.

PROFESSIONALISM:

Providing customers, a seamless experience both online and off.

“It’s an honor to be listed among such great agencies. We have gone through many changes over the years to keep up with the ever-changing marketing landscape. Our talented staff is what has made this possible.” stated Mark Kern, President and CEO of the Kern Marketing Group Inc.

Expertise.com: Our goal is to connect people with the best local experts. We scored advertising agencies on more than 25 variables across five categories, and analyzed the results to give you a handpicked list of the best advertising agencies in Kansas City, MO. Our goal is to connect people with the best local experts. https://www.expertise.com/mo/kansas-city/advertising-agencies

KERN GROUP is a full-service creative marketing and advertising company in Lawrence that caters to the promotional needs of start-ups, multinational corporations, government entities, non-profits, and academic institutions. The agency provides a host of services that include branding and corporate identity design, web development and content management, media planning and buying, and public relations. KERN’s past and present clients include the Bioscience & Technology Business Center at the University of Kansas, Prairie Band Casino, City of Lawrence, Power Prefab USA and the State of Kansas government.