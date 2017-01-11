The Topeka Chapter (KS) of The Links, Incorporated Present a Brunch, Panel Discussion and Private Film Screening of Hidden Figures

Genius has no race. Strength has no gender. Courage has no limit.

TOPEKA, KANSAS – The historic women’s service organization, TheTopeka Chapter (KS) of The Links, Incorporated will host a FREE private screening, brunch and panel discussion of the blockbuster movie, Hidden Figures. The screening has now reached it capacity. This historical ﬁlm chronicles the work of three brilliant NASA mathematicians – Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy P. Vaughn and Mary W. Jackson. These women served as the brains behind the launch of John Glenn into space and helped America win the Space Race and galvanize the world. This visionary trio crossed the intersectionality of gender and race to inspire countless future generations to dream BIG. The premise of this movie strategically aligns with The Links, Incorporated’s national initiative to support and expand science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), and promote the integration of the arts (STEAM).

This event will take place on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Regal Hollywood Stadium 14 movie theatre (6200 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS), beginning with the brunch at 9:00 am, followed by the movie at 10:00 am and the panel discussion at the conclusion of the movie.