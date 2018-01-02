TOPEKA GIVES 2018

The Topeka Community Foundation is planning now for Topeka Gives 2018 – slated for Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Fairlawn Plaza Mall.

Nonprofit organizations who wish to participate in the event must attend one of the following informational meeting where the Foundation will be sharing logistical information about the day:

9:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18th 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18th

9:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25th 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25th

Additionally, the Foundation will provide information on changes to the organization’s 2018 grantmaking process.

To attend, RSVP by following the link at the Foundation’s web site www.topekacommunityfoundation.org. Attending one of these sessions is necessary in order to participate in Topeka Gives.

All meetings will take place in the Topeka Country Club and last approximately one hour.

Topeka Gives in 2017 raised more than $510,000 in one day which was matched with $83,250.00 from the Foundation. 160 organizations participated in the event at Fairlawn Plaza Mall where 1,404 donors made 3,084 gifts.