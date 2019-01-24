Topeka, Kansas– The Topeka Country Club recently unveiled its new clubhouse and wellness center following a $7.5 million renovation and expansion. The multiphase project began in September 2017 and touched on every aspect of Club life, including pool, dining, banquet facilities, fitness, golf shop, locker rooms, and day-to-day operations.

Phase one of the project included construction of a new 6,300 square-foot resort-style pool area and was completed in June 2018. The new resort-style pool features a beach entry on the south end, a submerged bench for relaxing with friends and family on the north end, lap lanes and interactive water features for all ages to enjoy. A new outdoor stage, for outdoor concerts and movie nights, is also part of the pool area. The expanded pool deck and patio area allows the Club to host pool-side weddings, banquets and concerts with seating for up to 250 guests.

Phase two of the project included the new Health &Wellness Center and clubhouse renovation and expansion. The Health & Wellness Center features free weights, an array of Life Fitness equipment, spin bikes, a group exercise room and Titleist Performance Institute technology to help club members improve their on-course performance. Adjacent to the Wellness Center, anew Youth Room helps keep children entertained with arts, crafts and the latest in gaming and technology. In addition, crews completely renovated and expanded the club’s lounge and Grille Room dining areas. The new Grille Room features floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views of the golf course. A new Private Dining/Board Room has been added for meetings and functions, and the Club’s new Golf Shop and bag storage area were also newly constructed.

“We’re excited to finally unveil the new Topeka Country Club,” said Clay Meininger, President/COO, The Topeka Country Club. “Our members are thrilled about the new health and fitness center, expanded and improved dining options, and the overall newness of the club. The new amenities and family-oriented programs we offer make The Topeka Country Club an exciting option for young families.”

The original clubhouse at The Topeka Country Club was built in 1950 and underwent a number of smaller renovations.

For more information on The Topeka Country Club or membership options, visit www.topekacc.orgor call 785-354-8561.

About The Topeka Country Club

Plans for Topeka Country Club began in 1899, but it was not until April 25, 1905 that the vision of the club’s founders became a reality. With 226 originating stockholders, Topeka Country Club formally came into existence when they agreed to purchase the Guilford Dudley Estate. The first nine holes were originally designed by Scotsman Thomas M. Bendelow in 1906. The 2,900-yard, nine-hole course was a hit with club members. Thirty years later, in 1936, famed course designer Perry Maxwell was chosen to redesign the first nine holes and to layout the second nine holes. By 1938, work was underway and the course was fully completed in early 1940. American icons such as Bob Hope, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, former U.S. President Taft and many others have been a part of Topeka Country Club’s rich history, with visits to the clubhouse and course over the last 100-plus years.