The Topeka (KS) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, Presents A Masquerade Ball

TOPEKA, KANSAS –The Topeka (KS) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, is excited to announce an exciting new annual fundraiser ~ A Masquerade Ball, on Friday, July 27th, 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM at The Brownstone Wedding and Event Venue.

This is the cornerstone fundraising event of the Topeka Chapter of the Links, Inc. to benefit community programming and scholarships, and will feature a silent auction, dinner and dancing.

Guests in dressy cocktail attire with masks will dance to the music of DJ Mikey Mike.

“This is the first masquerade ball fundraiser we are having, and we are looking forward to seeing the community come out with masks and have fun,” says The Topeka Chapter of The Links, Incorporated’s Fashion Show Chairs Glenda Washington and Akilah Scott.

Tickets are $55 and includes an hors d’oeuvre reception, silent auction, music provided by the SMOOTH TONES Band, DJ Mikey Mike, and a cash bar. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door for $55.

The event will also include the awarding of three $5000.00 college scholarships in partnership with Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka. “ This is an amazing opportunity to actively support education at the college level and strengthens our Closing the Achievement Gap Program and it enhances Career Readiness”, according to Glenda Kearney DuBoise, President.

Sponsors of A Masquerade Ball include Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Capitol Federal Savings & Loans and Security Benefit.

For more information and tickets, ask a Links member or call 785-580-8214 or email: Topekachapteroflinks@yahoo.com

About The Topeka (KS) Chapter of Links, Incorporated

The Links, Inc. is an international, not-for-profit organization whose membership consists of nearly 15,000 professional women of color in 288 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of extraordinary women committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the cultural and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry.

Operating since 1958, The Topeka (KS) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated addresses the concerns of those with great need in our city. Through the years we have logged over 28,000 hours of community service and raised more than $140,000 in college scholarships for high school students through our annual fundraising event, previously The Vogue – Esquire Models Fashion Show of Chicago. Community partners include McClure Elementary School, Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library, Washburn University, The Topeka Public Schools, Living the Dream, Inc., Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka, and the Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey, Topeka Camp.