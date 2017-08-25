Three Cotton O’Neil Express Care Locations Receive Accreditation from the Urgent Care Association of America

(Topeka, Kan., August 23, 2017) – Cotton O’Neil Express Care Urish, Cotton O’Neil Express Care Croco and Cotton O’Neil Express Care North have all received the Accredited Urgent Care designation, the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers. These Express Care locations provide patients with walk-in, extended-hour medical attention with licensed providers and have met all of the Urgent Care Association of America’s established standards and criteria for quality of patient care, safety and scope of services.

“We are excited to receive this accreditation,” said Dr. Korri Phillips, medical director for Express Cares. “This recognition highlights how highly we value our patients. We understand that not every medical issue requires the emergency department. Express Care provides a space where our community can get high-quality care without flooding local emergency departments.”

Cotton O’Neil Express Cares are walk-in clinics available for medical conditions that cannot wait for a scheduled appointment – such as upper respiratory infections, cuts and stitches, colds or headaches, minor fractures or sprains, ear infections, and animal bites or stings.

“Express Care fills the gap between primary care and hospital emergency departments,” said Randy Peterson, Stormont Vail Health president and chief executive officer. “This results in increased convenience and cost savings for our community.”

The three Express Cares recognized by the Urgent Care Association of America are all open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends, and open most holidays with the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Cotton O’Neil Express Care Corporate View and Cotton O’Neil Express Care Midtown are still pursuing accreditation and Cotton O’Neil Express Care Noto does not have weekend hours at this time, a requirement to pursue accreditation.

Stormont Vail Health is a nonprofit integrated health system that has been serving the health care needs of Kansas for more than 130 years. It is composed of Stormont Vail Hospital, a 586-bed acute care hospital, and Cotton O’Neil Clinic, a multi-specialty physician group with more than 400 providers, which includes over 250 physicians. Nearly 5,000 employees provide care and support services for patients in the hospital and 35 other locations, including the Cotton O’Neil Heart Center, Cancer Center, Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, Digestive Health Center, Pediatrics clinics and 10 regional primary care clinics. Stormont Vail Health is committed to its mission of improving the health of the community by being a national leader in providing compassionate, high-quality and efficient integrated care through collaboration that results in a healthier community.