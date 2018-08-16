Tim Manning becomes Marketing Coordinator at Century Business Technologies

August 16, 2018 - News Releases

TimManningTim Manning joins Century Business Technologies at the Topeka headquarters in a new position as corporate Marketing Coordinator.  Tim will manage marketing, social media and advertising for all divisions of CBT, including app development integration, LED technology, product initiatives and more.  In this role Tim brings qualified experience in web marketing and development, as well as a background in media communications production.

 

