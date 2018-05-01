Top 5 Winners of Washburn University’s Business Plan Competition

Top five winners of Washburn’s Business Plan Competition.

1st Place: $4000

Blake Tomasino

Business: A brewery/distillery partnership in Topeka

2nd Place: $3000

Andrew Foreman, Deon Duncan-Taylor, Jim Henry, Marcus Gay

Business: A drive-in theater for Topeka

3rd Place: $2000

Matt Spezia, Jacob Struber, Reed Trease

Business: Moderno Metros – a smart parking meter system for municipalities

4th Place: $1000

Emily Lauritsen

Business: Mental, physical & emotional well-being company based in Topeka

5th Place: $500

Brian Brzezicki

Business: API (Application Programming Interface) software company

Another team that entered the competition – Moderno Metros – is also entered into the “Network of International Business Schools (NIBS)” international business plan competition and has reached the finals. They must interview with a panel of judges next week via Skype to defend their plan against two other schools from Europe.

Thanks to generous alumni, the School of Business has established a “Student Business Accelerator Fund (SBAF)” that supports new student ventures. The fund allocates up to $50,000 each academic year to promising new student ventures, and some of our business plan winners will be participating in that event.