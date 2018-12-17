Topeka Craft Brewers Step Up for Fire Relief

Four of Topeka’s local Craft Breweries have each brewed a limited edition beer with all proceeds going to benefit victims of the Camp Fire in California. Blind Tiger Brewery, Happy Basset Brewing Co., Iron Rail Brewing Co., and Norsemen Brewing Co., are all putting on tap “Resilience Butte County Proud IPA.” This shared-recipe beer has been brewed using the same recipe by each of four local Topeka Craft Brewers and will be available on draft at all four breweries until Topeka drinks it dry.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from this beer at all four local breweries will be donated to the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund.

Blind Tiger Brewery, Happy Basset Brewing Co., Iron Rail Brewing Co., and Norsemen Brewing Co. are all responding to a call from Ken Grossman, owner of Sierra Nevada Brewing Company in Chico, California, right near the site of the fire. At last count over fourteen hundred Craft Breweries across America are brewing this same beer, so expect to be able to taste this same recipe from many breweries. All fourteen hundred participating craft breweries across America are donating all the proceeds to the fund for the fire victims.

Description of this beer

Resilience Butte County Proud IPA 7.9% ABV, 70 IBUs. When the Camp Fire started in the hills above the Sierra Nevada Brewery in Chico on November 8, 2018, it soon became the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history. The fire burned more than 153,000 acres, killed at least 85 people, and destroyed more than 13,000 homes. In the days following the fire, Sierra Nevada announced plans to brew Resilience Butte County Proud IPA, a fundraiser beer for Camp Fire relief.

They committed to brewing the beer and donating 100% of the sales to the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund, aimed at long-term community rebuilding support. And, they asked every Craft Brewery in the country to do it with them. Sierra Nevada lit the “bat signal” calling their friends in the Craft Beer Movement, asking our suppliers to donate ingredients, and asking other breweries to donate their time and labor costs.

It was a big ask, and they never could have anticipated the response. More than 1,400 breweries signed up to brew Resilience! Malt and Hop suppliers donated ingredients to every brewery nationwide. All of them agreed to do this for free to benefit people they had never met. In all, Resilience Butte County Proud IPAshould hit the market all over America in mid to late December more than 17,000 barrels, or 4.2 million pints, strong! Every dollar the fund receives will go to those impacted by the Camp Fire. This copper hued brew is brimming with Cascade and Centennial hops, enjoy!

Quotes from Topeka Breweries

John Dean, Champion Brewmaster at the Blind Tiger Brewery said, “At the Blind Tiger Brewery our batch of this beer was brewed on Giving Tuesday – the international day of charitable giving on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.” We’re proud to say the Blind Tiger Brewery has answered the call!

Eric Craver, Owner and Brewmaster at Happy Basset Brewing Company said, “We’re excited to be a part of the Resilience IPA effort, I’m proud of how many other breweries have stepped up to band together.”

Don King, Brewmaster at Iron Rail Brewing Co. said, “This sort of effort by the brewing community is what brewing and the Craft Beer culture is really all about. We’re honored to be able to be part of it.”

Jared Rudy, an owner and brewer at Norsemen Brewing Company stated, “Community is something very important to Craft Breweries. Brewing this beer and donating the proceeds to the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund is one way of giving back to the community and helping those in need.”

Jay Ives, owner of Blind Tiger Brewery said, “One of the best aspects of the Craft Beer Movement is the sense of community, comradery and brotherhood among our members, large and small. This is true here in the Capital City as well as across the country. When a need emerges like the plight of the thousands effected by the Camp Fire in northern California, and the call goes out from one of the most respected members of our movement, it was easy to decide to participate.”

Marne Craver, owner of Happy Basset Brewing Company said, “As we watched the news on the fires in California, we knew we had to do something to help. As soon as we heard about this opportunity, we wanted to jump in.”

Jared Rudy, owner and brewer of Norsemen Brewing Company commented, “This beer showcases the craft beer movement and its support of community. Breweries from all across the country came together with the common purpose of helping those in need along with companies who provide the raw ingredients for example grain and hop companies. I’m not aware of any other industry that works together at so many levels to collaborate in this fashion. It’s truly one of the best industries to be a part of and we at Norsemen are honored to be a part of it.”

Facts About the Fire

The Camp Fire, named for Camp Creek Road where it started November 8, 2018, destroyed over 18,800 buildings, burned over 239 square miles, caused the evacuation of over 52,000 people, and resulted in the deaths of at least 85 people. It was the most devastating fire anywhere in American in a century. Damage has been estimated at over 10 billion dollars. The fire reached containment on November 25, 2018.

Description of the Blind Tiger Brewery

The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant is the oldest and largest Craft Brewery in Topeka. We have about twenty great tasting local Craft Beers on tap daily. No matter what your taste you can satisfy your thirst at the Blind Tiger Brewery. Our selection goes from light to dark, from mild to strong, and from malty to hoppy. 22 national and international awards. Champion Brewmaster, Champion Brewery, World Beer Cup 2014, Large Brewpub Division. The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant offers full service family dining. Our menu features Steak, Pasta, Seafood and Barbeque. We are local and unique. Our multi-level brewpub has seating for 350, plus an outside deck and upstairs banquet room.

Description of Happy Basset Brewing Co.

Happy Basset Brewing Co is a local, family-owned Craft Brewery with a tasting room in Topeka, Kansas. We’re proud to brew beer for dog’s best friend! Our business was started in 2014 inspired by our two amazing basset hounds, Gracie and Freckles. We had our official grand opening in October, 2016. Since then, we have been providing Topeka and the surrounding areas with highest-quality Craft Beer. Stop by our brewery and tasting room on SW 29th St. for some delicious Craft Beer and cocktails. Please feel free to bring in any of your favorite foods or have it delivered.

Description of Iron Rail Brewing Co.

Iron Rail Brewing joined the local Topeka brewing community in November of 2018. Located in beautiful Downtown Topeka, Iron Rail Brewing offers delicious craft beer and an exciting menu all in an environment that pays homage to Topeka’s railroad roots. Raise a pint with us and enjoy murals painted by local Topeka artists that depict the rich railroad history of Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

Description of Norsemen Brewing Co.

At Norsemen Brewing Company, located in Topeka’s booming Arts & Entertainment District “NOTO,” you won’t find any pillaging or plundering, you’ll only find tasty craft brews that belong in Viking lore. Opened in 2016 and recipient of multiple awards including Small Business of the Year and “Best of Topeka,” try one of our creatively named, small batch hand-crafted beers, like the Odin’s One-EyePA (IPA) or our Shield Maiden Wheat. Step through the doors and back in time at Norsemen Brewing Company, where all Vikings are Norsemen but not all Norsemen are Vikings. Norsemen Brewing Company: Mortal Brewed, Odin Approved.