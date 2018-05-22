TOPEKA GIVES 2018 CHARITABLE GIVING EVENT SET FOR JUNE 5, 2018

“Topeka Gives,” an all-day event centered around charitable giving, is slated for Tuesday, June 5, 2018 inside Fairlawn Plaza Mall. This year, 165 nonprofit organizations will be participating with the “match money” set at $80,500.00

“It’s exciting that interest in this day, which brings us together around charitable giving, continues to grow,” said Foundation President Marsha Pope. “We love that our community is so generous and cares so deeply about the work of our nonprofit organizations.”

The event began in 2013 as a celebration of the Foundation’s 30th anniversary. In 2013, there was $30,000.00 in “match money and 75 organizations participated. In 2018, $80,500.00 will be provided in matching funds. In addition to Foundation funds, area donors and businesses, seeing the impact of this event on the community, have made contributions toward the pool of funds used as “match money.” All gifts received will be matched on a proportional basis.

“We hope that in 2018 people will again join us and not only contribute to the causes they care about but learn more about the organizations in our community that provide outstanding programs and services for our neighbors, friends and families,” Pope said.

The mission of the Topeka Community Foundation is to connect donors with their interests and community needs, increase charitable giving in the community, provide leadership on key community issues and ensure stewardship and accountability for effective community investment of donor dollars.