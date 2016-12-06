TOPEKA GIVES SLATED FOR 2017 CHARITABLE GIVING EVENT SET FOR JUNE 6, 2017 ‘MATCH MONEY’ GROWS

The Topeka Community Foundation announces the widely popular “Topeka Gives” event, which began in 2013 as part of the organization’s 30th Anniversary celebration, is returning for a fifth year on June 6, 2017 inside Fairlawn Plaza Mall.

“We are pleased to announce that after fully evaluating the impact of Topeka Gives, we will again, be providing an opportunity for our community to support the causes they care about at Topeka Gives 2017,” said Foundation President Marsha Pope. “We feel this event adds value to the charitable fabric of our community.”

Support of the event has grown from 75 organizations in 2013 to more than 150 last year. The Foundation provided $30,000 in “match money” in 2013 and in 2017, $82,250.00 will be available in matching funds. Area donors and businesses, seeing the impact of this event on the community, have made contributions toward the pool of funds used as “match money.”

“It’s exciting to us that interest in this day, which brings us together around the idea of charitable giving, is growing. It speaks volumes about our community that individuals and companies would want to support Topeka Gives by growing the matching funds,” Pope said. “We hope that in 2017 people will again join us and not only contribute to the causes they care about but learn more about the organizations in our community that provide outstanding programs and services for our neighbors, friends and families.”

Mandatory information sessions for organizations wanting to participate in Topeka Gives 2017 are scheduled for January 19 and 24 at Washburn Tech. For more information and to sign up for one of these sessions, contact the Foundation at 785-272-4804.

The mission of the Topeka Community Foundation is to connect donors with their interests and community needs, increase charitable giving in the community, provide leadership on key community issues and ensure stewardship and accountability for effective community investment of donor dollars.