Topeka Metro Kicks off Shop ‘Til You Drop FREE RIDES

Topeka Metro is offering free rides on all fixed routes Saturday, November 24th, which is Small Business Saturday. The “Shop ‘Til You Drop” promotion will run every Saturday after that through December 29, 2018 to encourage Topekans to shop locally and keep their dollars in Topeka.

“Get off the keyboard and get on board the bus! We encourage everyone to shop local this Saturday and all the Saturdays in December,” said Susan Duffy, General Manager of Topeka Metro. “Our city has great places to shop, so ride the bus at no cost on Saturdays. Topeka Metro is your transportation solution this holiday season.”

Saturday routes begin at 8:15 a.m. and run through 6:40 p.m.