Topeka Public Schools to Host Regional Hiring Fair

Topeka, Kan. – Topeka Public Schools (TPS) is looking to fill final teacher vacancies for the 2018-19 school year, by hosting a regional hiring fair. The hiring fair will be held on Thursday, July 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the University of Kansas Career Center, in Summerfield Hall (1300 Sunnyside Ave.).

Current openings include elementary and secondary teachers, special education staff and a building administrator position.

“We are excited to add staff to our nationally recognized school district,” said Dr. Beryl New, director of certified personnel and equity for Topeka Public Schools. “We have a great district with amazing opportunities to impact the lives of youth in our community.”

Individuals can view current openings and complete position descriptions on our website at www.topekapublicschools.net