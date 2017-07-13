TOPEKA REMODELER JAKE BROWN NAMED AUGUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS REMODELER OF THE MONTH

Washington, DC (July 12, 2017) — Jake Brown of Winston Brown Construction in Topeka, KS was named the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Remodelers August Remodeler of the Month. Jake was selected for his leadership in craftsmanship, customer service and community involvement and exemplifies the best in the remodeling industry.

Jake’s mission for Winston Brown Construction has been to exceed customer’s expectations by continuing to provide high quality construction and staff performance. He has worked in every role in the company, from administrative to marketing to production, and is consistently bringing more ideas to help move Winston Brown to the next level. His experience-based leadership and the invaluable relationships he has developed with vendors and clients are part of this successful formula. Jake is the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Topeka Area Building Association (TABA) and is also active in the Topeka 20-30 Club and NAHB 20 Clubs. With the dedication of Winston Brown’s staff, they have also been named to Qualified Remodeler Magazine’s Top 500 list, Remodeling Magazine’s 550 list, and awarded Best of Houzz for customer service.

The purpose of the NAHB Remodeler of the Month award program is to celebrate local, active remodelers who stand out because of recent quality work, customer service, community involvement, and dedication to furthering the industry. The winner, once selected by the NAHB Remodelers, is profiled in Qualified Remodeler magazine.

ABOUT NAHB REMODELERS: NAHB Remodelers is America’s home for professional remodelers, representing the more than 55,000 members of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) who are involved in the remodeling industry. Founded in 1982, the organization provides information, education and designation programs to improve the business and construction expertise of its members and to enhance the professional image of the industry. Its membership incorporates more than 100 local remodelers councils in nearly every state. Learn more about remodeling at nahb.org/remodel.

ABOUT NAHB: The National Association of Home Builders is a Washington, D.C.-based trade association representing more than 140,000 members involved in home building, remodeling, multifamily construction, property management, subcontracting, design, housing finance, building product manufacturing and other aspects of residential and light commercial construction. Known as “the voice of the housing industry,” NAHB is affiliated with more than 800 state and local home builders associations around the country. NAHB’s builder members will construct about 80 percent of the new housing units projected for this year.

ABOUT TABA: Originally formed in 1953, the Topeka Area Building Association now represents over 200 member firms in the Topeka area and its surrounding counties, who are committed to upholding high standards and professionalism in the residential construction industry. Affiliated with the Kansas Building Industry Association and the National Association of Home Builders, we provide information and education to our members and the community, as well as providing a forum for sharing ideas.

ABOUT WINSTON BROWN CONSTRUCTION: Established in 1974, Winston Brown Construction is an award-winning industry leader with an outstanding portfolio of design and remodeling in Topeka and Lawrence. Their unique process for design-build remodeling delivers distinctive designs and successful builds that result in remarkable client satisfaction. Winston Brown looks at each and every project as a new opportunity to excel and set new standards for the remodeling industry.