Topeka Zoo Educator Selected as a 2017 National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions Grosvenor Teacher Fellow

Topeka Zoo Educator Rachael Rost has been selected by National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions as a 2017 Grosvenor (pronounced Grove-ner) Teacher Fellow.

As part of the fellowship, Rost will be going on a 10-day expedition to the Galapagos Islands in September. She will bring back knowledge and experience to share in our community. In addition to the professional development gained through the field experience, the fellows also participate in hands-on pre-expedition workshops.

Just about anyone who has participated in an education program or camp at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center has had the good fortune of meeting Rost, said Zoo Director Brendan Wiley.

“Rachael is engaging and inspiring,” Wiley said. “It was no surprise to us that she was one of 35 educators from across the nation selected for this professional development opportunity sponsored by National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions. We couldn’t be more proud of her.”