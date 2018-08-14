Topeka’s 20 Under 40 Honorees for 2018 are Announced

(Topeka) On Tuesday, August 14, the Jayhawk Area Council’s steering committee members sought out and surprised 20 individuals revealing they had been selected as a 2018 Topeka’s 20 Under 40.

For the last nine years, each spring a call for nominations goes out to the great Topeka community for candidates who’ve shown leadership and community involvement. Once the nomination period has closed, all nominees receive an invitation to apply. This year, the program received more than 220 nominations and nearly 100 applications.

“It is a privilege to be a part of the selection process for Topeka’s Top 20 under 40. The caliber of applications made the process extraordinarily difficult this year, but it is certainly the reflection of the bright future of Topeka and our communities with the leadership, passion, and generosity of those being recognized and those that applied,” notes Tracy O’Rourke, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Stormont Vail Health.

The following list of 2018 honorees have been chosen from a pool of prominent nominees for their notable accomplishments in professional and personal service to build a stronger Topeka. Evaluation and selection of the nominees was completed by a committee of 20 community members.

Brandon Aldridge, Brandon Aldridge Agency, State Farm

Heather Calvert, Auburn Washburn USD #437

Pat Colley, SE2

Vincent Cox, Cavanaugh, Biggs & Lemon, P.A.

Connor England, SmartSave, LLC.

Lindsay Freeman, Advisors Excel

Ty Hysten, Valic Financial Advisors, Inc.

Aaron Jones, City of Topeka

Kim Konecny, Evergy

Katie Koupal, AT & T

Misty Kruger, Topeka Public Schools

Brooke Lennington, KSNT News

Chad Logan, Logan Business Machines

Niki Maloney, Stormont Vail Health

Adam Rosdahl, Norsemen Brewing Co.

Michaela Saunders, Greater Topeka Partnership

Amber Stroud, Department of Veteran Affairs

Adam VanDonge, The White Linen

Laura Vaughn, Pediatric Smiles

Lonnie Walker, Jr, FHLBank Topeka

In November, the Jayhawk Area Council will host a banquet to recognize the 2018 honorees at the Ramada Downtown Convention Center. To make a donation in their honor or to become a sponsor visit www.JayhawkCouncil.com. Topeka’s 20 Under 40 is a premier event benefiting the Jayhawk Area Council Boy Scouts of America.