2018 “Topeka’s Top 20 Under 40”

Responses Compiled by Lisa Loewen, Erin Aldridge & Enedina Patch
Photography by Nathan Ham, Nathan Ham Photography
The Jayhawk Area Council, Boy Scouts of America awards the “Topeka’s Top 20 Under 40” to recognize young professionals who are impacting the future of Topeka in a positive way. Community members nominate young professionals whom they feel are worthy of the honor. Nominees are invited to complete an application, which is reviewed and vetted by a selection committee made up of community leaders and scored based on personal and professional goals, leadership, professional experience and community involvement.
This year’s honorees serve, lead, give and inspire. Take a glimpse into the lives of these young leaders.
Links to Top 20 Under 40 Profiles:
- Brandon Aldridge
- Heather Calvert
- Pat Colley
- Vincent Cox
- Connor England
- Lindsey Freeman
- Ty Hysten
- Lt. Aaron Jones
- Kim Konecny
- Katie Koupal
- Misty Kruger
- Brooke Lennington
- Chad Logan
- Niki Maloney
- Amber Mertel
- Adam Rosdahl
- Michaela Saunders
- Adam VanDonge
- Laura Vaughn
- Lonnie Walker Jr.