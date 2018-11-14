2018 “Topeka’s Top 20 Under 40”



The Jayhawk Area Council, Boy Scouts of America awards the “Topeka’s Top 20 Under 40” to recognize young professionals who are impacting the future of Topeka in a positive way. Community members nominate young professionals whom they feel are worthy of the honor. Nominees are invited to complete an application, which is reviewed and vetted by a selection committee made up of community leaders and scored based on personal and professional goals, leadership, professional experience and community involvement.