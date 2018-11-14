Topeka’s Top 20 Under 40: Ty Hysten

Ty draws from his experience as an Army veteran to build lasting relationships. He takes pride in providing sound financial advice to his customers, knowing that it will have a lasting impact on their lives. From the time he was a young child, Ty looked for the good in people and found the ones that would be a positive influence in his life. As an adult, he’s determined to influence and guide others in positive directions to make change. Ty serves as the chair of Forge, Topeka’s young professional organization whose mission is to engage, attract and retain people to the Topeka community.

“My goal is to be a positive uplifter and empower people who are around me to follow their passion.”

What advice would you give someone new to a leadership position?

Try not to be the first person to talk. In fact, ask more questions to understand your team and organization. Second, think like a business owner. This will give you a better understanding of the entire picture rather than what you see in front of you.

What do you do to ensure your growth and development as a leader?

I like to surround myself with great people. I’m also not afraid to make mistakes. I attack every day with energy and the passion to help people. My passion helps me become better tomorrow than I am today.

How do you foster creative and innovative thinking within your organization?

Creative thinking comes with asking great questions. Sometimes the word innovation carries the expectations of monumental changes. But, in my organization I seek small changes that will move the needle.

What is your motivation?

I get my motivation from life, impacting people, being independent and income.

