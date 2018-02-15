TPS announces Principal for TCALC

Topeka Public Schools (TPS) is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Tim Murrell as the principal for the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers (TCALC). In this position, Murrell will oversee career and technical education programs for students across the district focused on running the newly built TCALC.

Murrell joins the district from Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools were he has served as the district Diploma+ Coordinator, with responsibility for career and technical education programs and college and career academics. Murrell has 17 years experience running career and technical education programs, as well as district leadership roles.

Honors include:

Shining Star Teacher Award, St. Louis Science Center

Army Achievement Medal, United States Army

Army Commendation Medal, United States Army

Eagle Scout, Boy Scouts of America

He earned his Bachelors from the University of the State of New York, his Masters in Human Relations and Administration of Justice from Webster University, his Masters in Educational Leadership from St. Louis University and his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Maryville University.

The TCALC program provides career and technical education opportunities for juniors and seniors in the district. While enrolled in the TCALC program, students earn college credit while also exploring possible future careers. Students who complete their TCALC coursework, often leave high school with post-secondary education, to help their further their career or education after high school.