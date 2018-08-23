Training: Dealing with Government Contracting Officials

What Can You Really Say and Do?

Interactions with federal contracting Officers are part and parcel of government contracting, but many taps exist fo the unwary. This presentation covers the “do’s” and “don’ts” of dealing with Contracting Officers, including proposal discussions/negotiaitions, change orders and directives, ethical rules and restrictions, and much more. Packed with real-life examples and practical tips, this seminar will leave government contractors better educated–and more confident–in their dealings with the government.

DATE: Wednesday, September 19, 2018

TIME: 8:30 am – 12:30 pm

Registration begins at 8:00 am

LOCATION: Johnson County Community College, Regnier Center

12345 College Blvd.

Overland, KS

FEE: None

Fees paid by Wichita State University and Johnson County Community College

REGISTER: https://bit.ly/2w4H4G1

Pre-registration is required.

For more informaiton please call 316-978-6788

Presenter: Steven Koprince, Government Contracts & Small Busines Law Attorney

Steven Koprince’s practice focuses on helping small businesses navigate the federal marketplace, and he is a regular speaker and author on the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), the SBA affiliation rules, and other legal matters iimportant to small government contractors. Mr. Koprice has spoken at industry and professional events across the country and has been quoted by the Washington Post, NBC News and other news outlet.

Sponsored by PTAC and Johnson County Community College