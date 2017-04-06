Tulip Time Day at the Lake is Sunday

TOPEKA, Kansas – Tulip Time is a terrific event for Topeka. Tulip Time Festival at the Lake, on Sunday, is a chance to have a unique Tulip Time experience while supporting the Friends of Ted Ensley Gardens. Picturesque Lake Shawnee recently was named the Best Place to Visit in Kansas by Expedia.

What: Enjoy a family-friendly, photo worthy and fun Sunday. Live performances – including the first Tulip Time Queen crowning, a car show, three food trucks, vendors and more. Get more information at www.VisitTopeka.com/TulipTime.

When:

· 9-11 a.m. – Chris Cakes all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast fundraiser.

· 11 a.m.: Tulip Time Queen crowning

· 11:30 a.m.: Guided Tour

· Noon: Topeka High Drumline

· 1 p.m.: Kansas Youth Chorale

· 1:30 p.m.: Guided Tour

· 2 p.m.: Bernardi Post Conservatory of Dance

Why: Donations received during this event will be utilized by Friends of Ted Ensley Gardens to purchase blubs for next year’s Tulip Time.

Where: Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee. See attached map for details.

How: Visit Topeka, in collaboration with Friends of Ted Ensley Gardens, hosts the Tulip Time Day at the Lake. Tulip Time, April 1 to 16 this year, is organized at Gage Park, Old Prairie Town’s Ward Meade gardens and Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee with support from Shawnee County Parks and Recreation and the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Foundation.

Connect: #KansasTulipTime | www.VisitTopeka.com/TulipTime