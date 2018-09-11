Two New Physicians Join Stormont Vail



(Topeka, Kansas, Sept. 10, 2018) – Stormont Vail Health is proud to announce that two new physicians, Bashar Ababneh, M.D., and Mallory McIntosh, M.D., will be joining our medical team.

Dr. Ababneh will practice as an interventional cardiologist located at the Cotton O’Neil Heart Center, 929 S.W. Mulvane St., in Topeka. To schedule an appointment with him, call (785) 270-4100.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women, accounting for nearly one in every four deaths. While those statistics may be alarming, that is one of the key reasons that Dr. Ababneh entered cardiology.

“Heart disease can be scary,” Ababneh said. “For me, it is rewarding to be able to help patients and see the relief on their faces after they have been struggling with heart conditions.”

Dr. Ababneh received his medical degree at the Jordan University of Science and Technology, Irbid, Jordan, in 2007. He completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas, in 2012, and his atherosclerosis and lipids fellowship at the Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, in 2013. He completed his adult cardiovascular fellowship at the Louisiana State University Health Science Center, New Orleans, Louisiana, in 2016, and his interventional cardiology fellowship at the LSU Health Science Center, in 2017.

Dr. McIntosh will practice as a pediatric physician located at Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics Urish, 2860 S.W. Mission Woods Drive, Suite B, in Topeka.To schedule an appointment with her, call (785) 270-4326.

One of the aspects of primary care that Dr. McIntosh enjoys is how as a physician, she becomes an extension of her patients’ families.

“Primary care is all about relationships, it’s very personal,” McIntosh said. “I enjoy earning the trust of my patients and families so that we can partner together toward their best health.”

Dr. McIntosh received her medical degree at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, Kansas, in 2015. She completed her pediatric residency at the Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, Indiana, in 2018.

About Stormont Vail Health:

Stormont Vail Health is a nonprofit integrated health system that has been serving the health care needs of Kansas for more than 130 years. It is composed of Stormont Vail Hospital, a 586-bed acute care hospital, and Cotton O’Neil Clinic, a multi-specialty physician group with more than 400 providers, which includes over 250 physicians. Nearly 5,000 employees provide care and support services for patients in the hospital and 35 other locations, including the Cotton O’Neil Heart Center, Cancer Center, Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, Digestive Health Center, Pediatrics clinics and 10 regional primary care clinics. Stormont Vail Health is committed to its mission of improving the health of the community by being a national leader in providing compassionate, high-quality and efficient integrated care through collaboration that results in a healthier community.

###