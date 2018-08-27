Two Surgeons Join Stormont Vail Health

(Topeka, Kan., Aug. 27, 2018) – Stormont Vail Health is proud to announce that two surgeons have joined our medical team. Pat Roman, M.D., will practice as an orthopedic hand surgeon and Bastian Jakub Wilhelm, M.D., will practice as a cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon.

In 2001, Dr. Roman joined the United States Army as a combat engineer. In 2005, he was honorably discharged as a sergeant and squad leader and that was when he decided to pursue his life-long dream of becoming a doctor.

Dr. Roman received his medical degree at the Dartmouth Medical School,Hanover, New Hampshire, in 2011. He completed his plastic and reconstructive surgery residency at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas, in 2017 and his orthopedic hand surgery fellowship at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts, in 2018.

Dr. Roman enjoyed the variety that he found in plastic and reconstructive surgery, but found particular interest in hands, especially with how vital they are to many people’s lives.

“Many people can’t make a living without the use of their hands,” said Roman. “So I enjoy seeing my patients return to their work and lives after successful treatment.”

Dr. Wilhelm received his medical degree in 2009 at Heinrich Heine University,Düsseldorf, Germany. He stayed there to begin his vascular surgery residency until he moved to the United States in 2011. He then completed his surgical residency at Easton Hospital, Drexel University College of Medicine, Easton, Pennsylvania, in 2016. He completed his fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at University of California San Diego Health, San Diego, California, in 2018.

Dr. Wilhelm selected the cardiothoracic field not only because of the variety that it provides, but also because of the vast number of people that it affects.

“Cardiac-related diseases are some of the most common causes of death,” Wilhelm said. “By choosing this field, I knew that I would be able to have a substantial impact on a large number of people.”

About Stormont Vail Health:

