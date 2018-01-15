Undercover High Series Inspires 2017 HPHS Graduate to Become Teacher

Last school year, D’Andre Phillips, graduated from Highland Park High School (HPHS). As part of his senior year experience, he had a unique opportunity to participate in the filming of Undercover High, a series currently airing on A&E Network highlighting the lives of American teenagers.

Topeka after completing his degree to teach at Highland Park High School. Recently, Phillips shared that because of the experience of the show he grew as a person and got to know himself better which has lead to the decision to become a high school teacher.

“I know there are students who face the same struggles in life that I have overcome,” said Phillips. “I want to be that person who can help them overcome whatever obstacles life may put in front of them. I want teenagers to know that life is what you make it and not the circumstances you are faced with.”

“It is not everyday you met a student like D’Andre,” said Larry Robbins, deputy superintendent of operations for Topeka Public Schools. “I had the privilege of serving as his mentor and to see the success he has created for himself when the odds were against him, you know he will do great things in life. He will be a teacher who can reach students who need it the most.”

Phillips has already met with the district human resources department and been offered an intent to hire once he completes his degree. Phillips is currently a student at Pittsburg State University on a full-ride scholarship. While at HPHS Phillips was student body president, maintained a 4.0 GPA and lead the JROTC program.