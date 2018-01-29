UNDERGROUND VAULTS & STORAGE ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS

HUTCHINSON, KS –Underground Vaults & Storage, Inc., has announced the promotion of three members of its management team to new leadership roles.

Jeff Ollenburger has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Business Development, where he is charged with leading the company’s growth through acquisitions and new offerings. Ollenburger continues to provide oversight for much of the sales and operations of the company, as well as its Concergent IT division, which provides technology support and data center services for clients.

Brandon Weber has been promoted to Vice President of Operations and will provide direct management over storage operations in addition to the destruction division he previously directed. Weber has been instrumental in expanding the company’s Document Resources division allowing UV&S to offer NAID certified destruction services at all of its storage locations.

Stephanie Pauley has been promoted to Manager of Sales, Customer Service and Marketing and will now provide leadership over the sales activities of the company in addition to continuing her oversight of the customer service team. Pauley, a 25 year employee of UV&S, will also continue leading the marketing and promotions initiatives company-wide.

Founded in 1959, Underground Vaults & Storage is a privately held, full service records and information management company. UV&S and its Document Resources and Concergent IT divisions provide records storage, digital conversion, NAID certified destruction services and data center hosting and technology support to worldwide clients. UV&S has ten locations across four Midwestern states, but is perhaps best known for its salt mine facility in Hutchinson, Kansas where it stores millions of items 650’ underground for some of the largest companies in the world, including the motion picture and television industry.

More information on UV&S can be found by visiting the website www.undergroundvaults.com.