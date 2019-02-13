HUTCHINSON, KS — Underground Vaults and Storage, Inc. (UV&S), a privately-held information management and technology company based in Hutchinson, Kansas, announces it has acquired Corner Post Holdings, Inc. DBA Applianz Technologies.

Applianz Technologies is the first acquisition to enhance the service offerings of Concergent IT, the technology division of UV&S. Applianz Technologies is an IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) company located in Wichita, Kansas, providing on premise and hosted private cloud solutions in almost all 50 states and 6 countries. The company’s EasyApp and AppEasy IaaS solutions will become new offerings of Concergent IT.

“We’re very pleased to acquire Corner Post Holdings, Inc. and be able to offer IaaS expertise and capabilities to our data center services portfolio,” said Lee Spence, President of UV&S. “This acquisition allows our clients to experience all the benefits of private cloud servers including remote access, off-site disaster recovery and simple software deployment without needing any cloud expertise on staff. Additionally, having the ability to provide hardware and software solutions as well as other managed services, we can assist clients through all aspects of their technology needs.”

Ryan Jennison, former owner of Applianz, will become Director of Product Development for Concergent IT. All other employees acquired will continue in their current roles.

“We are excited for the opportunity to become a part of Concergent IT and UV&S,” said Jennison. “For us the transition just makes sense as it aligns with our core mission to provide our clients with reliable and secure technology solutions, which is exactly what Concergent IT has been doing for years. By joining Concergent IT we will be able to provide our clients with a comprehensive offering covering all their IT needs.”

Founded in 1959, Underground Vaults & Storage is a privately held, information management and technology company. UV&S and its Concergent IT division provide records storage, digital conversion, NAID certified destruction services and data center hosting and technology support to worldwide clients. UV&S has ten locations in the United States and one in the United Kingdom. UV&S is perhaps best known for its salt mine facility in Hutchinson, Kansas where it stores millions of items 650’ underground for some of the largest companies in the world, including the motion picture and television industry.