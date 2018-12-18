Vaerus Aviation Achieves Highest Level of Safety Certification

Vaerus becomes the third organization in Kansas to attain the top safety ranking for international business aviators.

Topeka, Kansas:— Vaerus Aviation has achieved Stage 3 International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations(IS-BAO) registration, placing them in an elite rank of business aircraft operators. Stage 3 is the highest level of certification according to the most rigorous safety standards in the world, and Vaerus is one of only three aircraft operators in the state of Kansas classed as Stage 3 by IS-BAO.

This premier safety ranking reflects a recent audit’s finding that Vaerus Aviation fully integrates the highest level of safety standards in the world. Accreditation by IS-BAO is voluntary, and any level of certification reflects adherence to a stringent code of best practices. Worldwide, there are 651 total operators with IS-BAO certification of some kind, and just 288 have been certified as Stage 3. Vaerus has been accredited by IS-BAO since 2014 and repeats the rigorous auditing process regularly to remain certified.



“At Vaerus Aviation, safety is at the foundation of all our services,” said Vaerus Aviation Vice President and Director of Operations, Patrick Traul. “Our steadfast dedication to passenger safety and security is supported by a comprehensive and ongoing program of internal review and third-party audits“

Developed by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), IS-BAO is a global code of best practices for business aviation. This industry code of practice is designed to foster standardized, safe and highly professional aircraft operators. The three levels of IS-BAO certification represent the progressive maturation of an aviation business — organizations enroll at level one with a goal of eventually growing to level three. Vaerus reached a Stage 2 IS-BAO certification in 2016, and with the Stage 3 designation reaches the most advanced level of this prestigious safety certification.

Founded on an honest love of flying, Vaerus Aviation is responsibly growing to be one of the largest aircraft management companies in Kansas, with a second base of operation in Scottsdale, Arizona. Offering comprehensive aircraft management, as well as aircraft acquisition and sales services, Vaerus provides exemplary service clients by creating an exemplary organizational culture focused on advocating for customer aviation needs, strong support of employees and the highest standards of safety. As one of only three flight departments in Kansas and the only management company in the region to achieve Stage III IS-BAO status, Vaerus continues to stand out amongst the nation’s aircraft companies.