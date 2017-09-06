VALEO RECOVERY CENTER TO HOST OPEN HOUSE

Topeka, KS, September 1, 2017- The Valeo Recovery Center will be hosting an open house on Monday, September 11, 2017, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at its facility located at 330 SW Oakley, in recognition of National Recovery Month. A short program will begin at 2:00 p.m. and will involve comments for those who are providing recovery services, as well as success stories from those who have received services.

National Recovery Month is a national observance held every September to educate Americans that substance use treatment can enable those with a substance use disorder to live a healthy and rewarding life. Now in its 27th year, Recovery Month highlights the achievements of individuals who have reclaimed their lives in long-term recovery and honors the treatment and recovery service providers who make recovery possible. The theme for this year’s recovery month is “Join in the Voices for Recovery, Strengthen Families and Communities”.

Cathy Walker, Head of the Valeo Recovery Center, indicates that individuals served in Topeka at the Valeo Recovery Center receive the best possible care from a highly trained and dedicated staff who consistently go the extra mile in helping people understand that treatment works and recovery is possible.