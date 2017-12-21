VISITOR SPENDING ON THE RISE IN SHAWNEE COUNTY

Topeka, KS, December 21, 2017–

In its 2016 analysis, the Economic Impact of Tourism in Shawnee County, Tourism Economics has concluded that visitor spending in Shawnee County bounced back in 2016. Spending growth increased 5.5% to $341.2 million, a near $18 million increase from 2015. This growth was primarily led by increases in food and beverage, lodging and recreational sectors. In one year this spending directly supported 3,487 jobs, an increase of 130 jobs. Furthermore, tourism activity in Shawnee County supported more than 4,850 jobs – 5.0% of all jobs in the county. The report also found that the state and local governmental yielded $34.3 million in revenue. Among all counties within Kansas, Shawnee County ranks fourth in visitor sales, accumulating 5.15% of total visitor sales in the state in 2016.

Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, specializes in providing actionable data, forecasts, and analysis of travel trends.

