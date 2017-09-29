Voter Registration Drive & Election Equipment Demos at TSCPL this weekend

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell announced today his office is holding a voter registration drive at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library this weekend. The Election Office will also have election equipment at the library on the following dates:

Friday, September 29th from 9:00 am – 6 pm

Saturday, September 30th from 9:00 am – 6 pm

Sunday, October 1st from 12:00 pm – 6 pm

The Election Commissioner encourages voters to ensure their voter registration is current before the registration deadline prior to the November 7th General Election. The deadline to register to vote in the November General Election is Tuesday, October 17, 2017. This year the General Election is for city governing body positions, school board positions, Sherwood Improvement District Directors and Drainage District Directors.

A similar event is planned for the TSCPL on the weekend of October 13th – 15th.

Anyone with any questions concerning their voter registration status may call the Election Office at (785) 251-5900. Additional information is also available on the Shawnee County Election Office website at http://www.snco.us/election/. Those voters with special needs who require assistance should call the Election Office at (785) 251-5900.