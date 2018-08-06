Voter Turnout Prediction and Other Voter Information for tomorrow’s primary election

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell is expecting a 30% voter turnout in the Primary Election being held tomorrow, August 7th. The 2014 Primary Election turnout was 23.52%. The voter turnout for the 2016 Primary was 28.34%. This year, the Primary Election includes several races with multiple candidates for both parties.

Election Commissioner Howell is also reminding voters of the following items for voter’s going to the Polling Place on Election Day:

Voters should note the location of their voting place . Voters may verify their voting place by calling the Election Office at (785) 251-5900 or online at: https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView/PollingPlaceSearch.do. It’s important for voters to go to their assigned polling location as they will have the voter’s correct ballot. Each precinct has a unique ballot due to precinct committee positions being elected for the Democrat and Republican parties. If voters come to the Election Office to vote they will be directed to their polling place since early voting at the Election Office ended today at noon per state statute.

Voters should be aware of road construction and street closures to and around their voting place. Alternate routes or access may be necessary in some cases and some voters may want to consider the convenience of early voting or preplanning their route to their polling place.

Voters may also view their Sample Ballots online at: https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView/RegistrantSearch.do.

Anyone with any questions concerning their voter registration status may call the Election Office at (785) 251-5900. Additional information is also available on the Shawnee County Election website at http://www.snco.us/election/. Voters who require assistance should also call the Election Office.