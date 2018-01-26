Washburn Law exceeds $1 million building challenge

The Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation is pleased to announce the $1 million challenge issued by Washburn trustee Cynthia Heath, ba ’71 has been exceeded in three months.

Heath, senior advisor, executive compensation at Emerson Electric

and chair of the Washburn University Foundation Board of Trustees, issued the challenge in late October 2017 to match each dollar in new or increased gifts to the Washburn University School of Law building campaign.

“I couldn’t be happier the challenge was quickly met by alumni and friends of the School of Law,” Heath said. “This shows the momentum and excitement we have for

constructing a new law school building on campus that will showcase our already prestigious programs.” Marshall Meek, president, Washburn University Alumni Association, and Foundation,

said the quick completion of the challenge shows the dedication alumni and friends have to the

School of Law and their belief in the quality of education provided to students. “We want to thank Cynthia and all of the donors who stepped up to meet this challenge,” Meek said.

“It’s their dedication to Washburn Law that will continue to drive the largest building campaign in Washburn’s history and help make it a reality as we continue to get closer to the $20 million goal.

We appreciate their generosity.”

The new law building will meet the law school’s evolving academic needs and create a more productive environment for faculty, students and staff, and a deeper, more connected student experience.

Furthermore, it will strengthen Washburn Law’s national reputation and attract the most highly talented students and faculty. “With the completion of this challenge,

we are getting closer to having a world-class teaching facility for future generations of Washburn Law students,” said Thomas Romig, dean, Washburn Law.

“Cynthia’s generosity is a significant investment in Washburn Law’s future.

We are also very thankful for the generous gifts of those who met the challenge.

” Washburn University has committed an unprecedented $20 million to build the law school on campus once $20 million has been raised in private support.

To date, the campaign has raised more than $8.2 million.

“Washburn University is excited about the future of Washburn Law, and we are thankful for the commitment of donors to the Cynthia Heath Law Building Campaign,” said Jerry Farley, president,

Washburn University. “Their generosity will inspire others to continue Washburn’s strong presence in the legal community.”