Money hired to lead lending services

Topeka, Kan – Wendy Money joined Jamie Hornbaker Agency team as its Account Manager to lead and launch its refined focus on premiere lending and deposit products.

Money brings with her an extensive background in home lending and has more than 15 years’ industry experience.

“We are excited to have Wendy join our team,” said Jamie Hornbaker, owner. “State Farm has been offering consumer deposit and lending products since the 90s and some say it is our best kept secret. We are thrilled to offer all products and services to help our customers realize their dreams of home ownerships, personal savings, retirement and more.”

Offerings include a variety of deposit and lending products with the convenience of a 24-hour user-friendly mobile app and access to the agency team who is available to provide personalized services.

Money resides at home in Topeka with her husband, Phillip and their four children.

About Jamie Hornbaker, Agent

Jamie Hornbaker is entering her fifth year as the agency owner and is a State Farm Insurance and Financial Service provider. In addition to the traditional home, auto, life and health insurance products, the Agency specializes in helping its customers with a variety of home and vehicle lending and deposit products. Hornbaker’s agency has more than 50 years of combined experience in insurance and financial services.