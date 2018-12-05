Westar Customers Receive Merger, Tax Credits

Eligible Westar Energy customers have received credits related to savings from the Westar Energy-Great Plains Energy (KCP&L) merger and from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act.

Credits were applied to accounts for residential customers with active service as of Dec. 1, 2018. For residential customers the credits are about $50 – about $15 related to merger savings and about $35 related to tax savings. The credit amounts for commercial and industrial customers varied based on their electricity use between November 2017 and October 2018. Credits will appear on WestarEnergy bills in December or January, depending on when a customer’s bill is issued.

The credits resulted from agreements reached in proceedings at the Kansas Corporation Commission this year approving the merger and setting Westar Energy rates. The merger savings credit is the first of five annual credits. The tax savings credit is a one-time credit, as ongoing tax savings were calculated into prices with the recent price review.

