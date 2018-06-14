Westar Energy Gives $20,000 to Support Youth Entrepreneurs®

Westar Energy Foundation will present Youth Entrepreneurs (YE) with a check for $20,000 in support of Topeka and Wichita program initiatives. This gift marks the ninth year Westar Energy Foundation has helped fund the program.

The media is invited to attend a check presentation on Friday, June 15 at 4:00 pm at Westar Energy, 818 S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka. This is the final day of a 10-day Summer Partnership. During the program 10 Topeka area students are learning the details of how Westar produces energy and presenting to leaders a solution to the water conservation efforts.

“We have seen firsthand the impact this program has on students. They better demonstrate critical thinking, confidence, and enthusiasm in providing solutions for our company,” said Patrick Woods, Westar Energy senior manager workforce development and diversity.

Beyond financial contributions, Westar Energy hosts multi-week summer partnerships for students and has employees who serve as Classroom Volunteers. Westar Energy has been involved with YE since 1995.

“This is about being in a partnership with education, doing what we can to spark interest in practical applications of math and science,” said Woods. “We also want to help them explore the possibilities for their own careers, see if we could help keep some of our best and brightest right here in Kansas.”

“Westar Energy is a fantastic longtime partner. We are grateful for their continued contributions and confidence in the mission of YE. With their commitment, we are better able to expand experiential learning and foster the entrepreneurial mindset of our students and alumni,” said Priscilla McInnes, YE area director.